Surat family arranges wedding for 236 girls who have lost their fathers

As many as 236 girls who have lost their fathers were on Monday married off at a ceremony in Ahmedabad.

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group.

Notably, apart from these 236 girls which included five Muslims and a Christian, two boys from Savani family also got married at the ceremony.

"I feel extremely proud for organising such a mass wedding....My son Mitul and my uncle's son Jay also got married during the ceremony," said Mahesh Savani of Savani Group.

"Of these 236 girls, five were from Maharashtra, three from Rajasthan, one from Bihar and rest were from Gujarat. During the 'Kanyadaan', we gave them clothes, ornaments, utensils and five house appliances each," he said.

The family had been organising such weddings for the last five years, he said.

"I have now become a proud foster-father of 708 fatherless girls who were married off by my family in the last five years," he said.