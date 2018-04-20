Surat rape and murder case: 3 persons, including main accused, arrested

Three persons, including the main perpetrator, involved in the and of a nine-year-old girl in have been arrested, the government said on Friday.

of State for Home told the media here that Police arrested the key perpetrator from a village in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, who will be brought to

Earlier in the day, said that Police had arrested three persons in the case. All accused are believed to be originally from

Police had found the body of the girl with over 86 injuries dumped in the bushes near Jeeav Road in Pandesara area of on April 6. An autopsy revealed that she was brutally raped and tortured for days before her

A case of was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The said that over 400 personnel of police and Ahmedabad worked on the case.

Police analysed the mobile data and CCTV footage from a 3-km radius of the spot from where the body was found. The case was finally cracked after police zeroed in on CCTV footage of a moving suspiciously in the area.

Earlier, police suspected that the girl hailed from either Odisha, or An man had come forward to claim the girl was his daughter. police even carried out a DNA test to verify his claim.

"On April 9, a woman's decomposed body was found lying a few km from the spot where the girl was found dead. We believe she is the girl's mother. We will carry out a DNA test," Jadeja said.

"We will appoint a to pursue the case in a fast-track court," Jadeja said.