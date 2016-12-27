TRENDING ON BS
Suresh Kalmadi appointed lifetime patron of Indian Olympic Association

Suresh Kalmadi was accused of corruption in Commonwealth Games held in Delhi in 2010

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were appointed life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday. 
 
Suresh Kalmadi was accused of corruption in Commonwealth Games held in Delhi in 2010. He had been arrested and later granted bail in the case. 

Kalmadi had been accused of giving out contracts for the Games, including worth Rs 141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment. The deal was inflated by Rs 95 crores. In 2011 CBI filed a chargesheet against Kalmadi. He was then sacked from Congress Party.

