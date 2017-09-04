Suresh Prabhu a mentor, Piyush Goyal says at Rail Bhawan

After grappling with issues of coal shortage and power deficit in his three-year stint as Union power minister, assumed charge of the Ministry of Railways, under a scanner after a number of derailments last month.

Suresh Prabhu, his predecessor at the latter, who has moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was present as Goyal took charge at the second floor office in

"Piyush Goyalji is like my younger brother and now he will take over the reigns. I am confident that he would contribute to the development of the nation," Prabhu said.

The 53-year-old Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, promoted to cabinet rank after being a minister of state with independent charge of power, coal and mines, said: "It is an emotional day for me. Prabhuji has been mentoring me for two decades and we have got the opportunity to work with each other from time to time."

Goyal said Prabhu had also worked with his father during the Atal Behari Vajpayee regime (when the latter was power minister).

Goyal took charge at 5.30 pm, almost closing time at government offices. After taking charge, he met Railway Board members. The Board itself has undergone a change after last month's derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. While one member was suspended, Ashwani Lohani was brought in as its new chairman, replacing A K Mittal.