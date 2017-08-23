Suresh Prabhu takes moral responsibility of train accidents, meets PM Modi

-
-
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday that he took "full moral responsibility" for the railway accidents.
Prabhu tweeted that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi "taking full moral responsibility" and that Modi "has asked me to wait".
"I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuring passengers and loss of precious lives," he added.
There have been two back-to-back accidents in the last five days, triggering demands for the minister's resignation.
Here is what Suresh Prabhu said:
In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways (1/5)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now (3/5)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish (4/5)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017
