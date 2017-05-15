Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged mothers

With this, we hope to shed light and help women and babies across the country, says batsman

Indian cricketer on Monday launched a foundation to help in the country.



Raina and his wife Priyanka made the announcement on their daughter Gracia Raina's birthday.



"This is a something very personal to me and my wife and to announce it on our daughter's birthday is very special. My wife has been working towards this and has put in a lot of time and effort and I fully support her endeavours," Raina said.



"With this foundation we hope to shed light and help women and babies across the country," the batsman, who competed in 223 One-Day Internationals, added.

Press Trust of India