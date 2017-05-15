TRENDING ON BS
Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged mothers

With this, we hope to shed light and help women and babies across the country, says batsman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday launched a foundation to help underprivileged mothers in the country.

Raina and his wife Priyanka made the announcement on their daughter Gracia Raina's birthday.



"This is a something very personal to me and my wife and to announce it on our daughter's birthday is very special. My wife has been working towards this and has put in a lot of time and effort and I fully support her endeavours," Raina said.

"With this foundation we hope to shed light and help women and babies across the country," the batsman, who competed in 223 One-Day Internationals, added.

