You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lack of sanitation facilities puts high burden on women: Economic Survey
Business Standard

Surgical strikes were a 'fitting reply' to incursions: Pranab Mukherjee

A terror attack targeting an army camp in Uri killed 17 Indian soldiers in Sept last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Pranab Mukherjee, Budget 2017, India
President Pranab Mukherjee taking salute ahead of addressing the joint session of Parliament on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

The surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) in September last were a "fitting reply" to the repeated incursions, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday while describing it as a "decisive" step taken by the government.

Addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he hailed the exemplary courage and valour displayed by the Indian defence personnel for successfully conducting the strikes.

"My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty," Mukherjee said.

"On 29th September 2016, our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration by terrorists," he added.

The strikes were conducted in the wake of a terror attack on army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 17 soldiers were killed.

The mention about the surgical strikes in the President's address assumes significance as some quarters had questioned whether the action had actually taken place. There were also demands for showing proof in this regard.

"We are proud of the exemplary courage and valour displayed by our defence personnel and owe a debt of the gratitude to them," the President said.

In the context of defence, he also said that the government had fulfilled the four-decade-old demand of one- rank-one-pension (OROP) of the armed forces veterans.

"The total financial implications would be around Rs 11,000 crore. More than Rs 6200 crore have been released in two tranches benefiting over 19.6 lakh veterans," said the President who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Surgical strikes were a 'fitting reply' to incursions: Pranab Mukherjee

A terror attack targeting an army camp in Uri killed 17 Indian soldiers in Sept last year

A terror attack targeting an army camp in Uri killed 17 Indian soldiers in Sept last year
The surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) in September last were a "fitting reply" to the repeated incursions, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday while describing it as a "decisive" step taken by the government.

Addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he hailed the exemplary courage and valour displayed by the Indian defence personnel for successfully conducting the strikes.

"My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty," Mukherjee said.

"On 29th September 2016, our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration by terrorists," he added.

The strikes were conducted in the wake of a terror attack on army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 17 soldiers were killed.

The mention about the surgical strikes in the President's address assumes significance as some quarters had questioned whether the action had actually taken place. There were also demands for showing proof in this regard.

"We are proud of the exemplary courage and valour displayed by our defence personnel and owe a debt of the gratitude to them," the President said.

In the context of defence, he also said that the government had fulfilled the four-decade-old demand of one- rank-one-pension (OROP) of the armed forces veterans.

"The total financial implications would be around Rs 11,000 crore. More than Rs 6200 crore have been released in two tranches benefiting over 19.6 lakh veterans," said the President who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Surgical strikes were a 'fitting reply' to incursions: Pranab Mukherjee

A terror attack targeting an army camp in Uri killed 17 Indian soldiers in Sept last year

The surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) in September last were a "fitting reply" to the repeated incursions, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday while describing it as a "decisive" step taken by the government.

Addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he hailed the exemplary courage and valour displayed by the Indian defence personnel for successfully conducting the strikes.

"My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty," Mukherjee said.

"On 29th September 2016, our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration by terrorists," he added.

The strikes were conducted in the wake of a terror attack on army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 17 soldiers were killed.

The mention about the surgical strikes in the President's address assumes significance as some quarters had questioned whether the action had actually taken place. There were also demands for showing proof in this regard.

"We are proud of the exemplary courage and valour displayed by our defence personnel and owe a debt of the gratitude to them," the President said.

In the context of defence, he also said that the government had fulfilled the four-decade-old demand of one- rank-one-pension (OROP) of the armed forces veterans.

"The total financial implications would be around Rs 11,000 crore. More than Rs 6200 crore have been released in two tranches benefiting over 19.6 lakh veterans," said the President who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces.

image
Business Standard
177 22