Survival of Indus Water Treaty appears weak: UN report

The 40-year-old between and has been an outstanding example of conflict resolution but scarcity of water in the basin states since the early 1990s has brought the agreement under strain and its "survival appears weak", according to a UN report.

"The treaty fails to address two issues: the division of shortages in dry years between and Pakistan, when flows are almost half as compared to wet years, and the cumulative impact of storages on the flows of the River Chenab into Pakistan," said the report titled 'Development Advocate Pakistan'.

Wular Barrage and Kishenganga project on the Jhelum and Neelum rivers present a similar problem whereby water storage during the Rabi season is critical as flows are almost one-fifth of the Kharif season, according to the report released on Wednesday.

"For over 40 years, the has proved to be an outstanding example of conflict resolution. An increase in water stress in the basin states since the early 90s has brought the Treaty under strain. In fact, its survival appears weak, although there is no exit clause," it said.

The report said that has gone as far as calling the treaty an inefficient forum for resolving water issues, elevating the water issue to a "core issue" and including it in the composite dialogue. But has refused to include the issue in the composite dialogue because it is not ready to discard the treaty.

The treaty permitted to create storages on the western rivers of 1.25, 1.60 and 0.75 million acre feet (MAF) for general, power and flood storages, respectively, amounting to a total permissible storage of 3.6 MAF.

"A clear ambiguity in the treaty occurs in its permission to be interpreted differently, thereby creating conflicts between and India. The treaty also fails to clearly address India's share of shortages in relation to storage dams on the western rivers, an issue of major concern," according to the report.

As a consequence of climate change, shrinking glaciers and changing precipitation patterns render the need to address issues of and resources, it said.

"During floods, for example, majority of the water runs into the rivers of Indus- which leaves the province of Sindh flooded. Such negative setbacks on the economy will eventually have dire consequences if not addressed," the report warned.

It said that with control of the River Chenab through the Salal dam, has several plans under way for the development of hydropower with enhanced water storage on the western river.

continues to face reduced flows from the Chenab owing to the recent storage of water in the Baglihar dam.

According to the report, annual flows in the Chenab during wet years have continued to decline since 1958-59 with an increase in droughts since 1937-38.

"Same is the case with the River Jhelum being controlled by India. Since the river is a major source of irrigation and hydropower for Pakistan, it will pose dire impacts for the country if chooses to close the gates of the barrage," the report said.

The report said that although the treaty limits to prohibit construction of hydropower dams by India, it does however, grant the right to voice issues regarding the developing strategy concerning the storage of water during dry periods.

Awareness regarding trans-boundary water issues is a recent phenomenon and systematic studies are needed, the report said.

The report said that Pakistan's negligence in conducting a "sound analysis" of trans-boundary water issues and delays in presenting the cases of dispute with to the Indus Water Commission or the World Bank have caused the issue to linger on.