Surya Namaskar Yajna now recognised in US Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The annual "Surya Namaskar Yajna" or "Health for Humanity Yogathon" has been recognised in the US House of Representative on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

"Mr Speaker, I rise today to recognise Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh's tenth annual "Health for Humanity Yogathon" or "Surya Namaskar Yajna," Congressman Bill Foster from Illinois said in his remarks on the House floor yesterday.



"Surya Namaskar integrates simple yoga postures in ten steps that along with teaching easy breathing techniques, can provide immense health benefits to both the body and the mind," Foster said.

"Each year, Hindus worldwide celebrate January 14th as Makar Sankranti--a day that marks the change of season as the sun enters the sign of Capricorn or Makar.

To mark this occasion, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh has organised the "Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon" from January 14 to January 29," he said.

The 16-day event will raise awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind, and spirit, Foster said.

