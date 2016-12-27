Sushil Kumar Modi attacks Lalu Prasad for his remarks against PM Modi

Prasad had asked Modi to choose a roundabout where people can punish him on demonetisation

Prasad had asked Modi to choose a roundabout where people can punish him on demonetisation

Launching a scathing attack on RJD supremo for his "chauraha" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader today said people would prosecute hoarders of black money at the public square after December 30.



"People are standing solidly with the prime minister on his decision to scrap high value currencies and they are ready to prosecute hoarders of black money who would be unmasked at the public square after December 30," he said in a statement.



Prasad had asked Modi to choose a "chauraha" (roundabout) where people can punish him on demonetisation and December 30 marks the end of 50 days after the scrapping of high value notes when, according to the PM's assurance, the situation would ease.



Sushil Modi said the RJD dharna against demonetisation here tomorrow would meet the same fate as that of Bharat bandh and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's dharna against it.



"The deposit of Rs 104 crore in BSP bank account has exposed the reasons behind protests by Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and against demonetisation," he said.



"Does Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted by court in a corruption case due to which he has been debarred from contesting any election have the moral right to talk on black money to fight against which the PM took a decision to scrap Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes?" he asked.



" is the first such leader of Bihar who has been sentenced to five year punishment by Supreme Court in the Rs 700 crore fodder scam, due to which he cannot even fight election for even a mukhiya post," he added.

Press Trust of India