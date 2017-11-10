Sushma meets Congo deputy PM Okitundu, holds bilateral talks to boost ties

Strengthening India's warm and friendly bilateral relations with Congo, External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Friday welcomed Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to India.

Swaraj and discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, specifically in trade and investment, development efforts in under a Line of Credit (LOC), capacity building and collaboration in regional and multilateral platforms.

Vice Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to India, which will end on Saturday.

India was among the first countries to open a diplomatic mission in city in 1962.

Congo's President Joseph Kabila Kabange visited India to attend the First India-Africa Forum Summit in April 2008.