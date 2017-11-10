JUST IN
Sushma meets Congo deputy PM Okitundu, holds bilateral talks to boost ties

Congo Vice Prime Minister Okitundu is on a three-day visit to India

ANI  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with Congo Vice Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration before a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Strengthening India's warm and friendly bilateral relations with Congo, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday welcomed Congo Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu to India.

Swaraj and Okitundu discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, specifically in trade and investment, development efforts in Congo under a Line of Credit (LOC), capacity building and collaboration in regional and multilateral platforms.

Vice Prime Minister Okitundu is on a three-day visit to India, which will end on Saturday.

India was among the first countries to open a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa city in 1962.

Congo's President Joseph Kabila Kabange visited India to attend the First India-Africa Forum Summit in April 2008.
