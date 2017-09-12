JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Supreme Court temporarily restores Trump's refugee travel ban
Business Standard

Sushma promises effective steps to help wives deserted by NRI husbands

The Goel committee submitted its report regarding the matter on August 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said effective steps will be taken by the government to tackle the issue of NRI men deserting their Indian wives.

"We are deeply concerned about NRIs deserting Indian girls. We constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of Justice (retd) Arvind Goel who was earlier Chairman of NRI Commission in Punjab. The Committee has submitted its report. We will take effective steps in this regard," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.





The Goel committee submitted its report on August 30.

It has suggested that NCW be made the nodal authority for looking into disputes arising from NRI marriages.

It has also mooted that a special team consisting of officials of ministries of external affairs, home affairs and women and child development be deputed to 10-15 countries from where most such cases were reported, said an official privy to the contents of the report.

Apart from countries like the UK, the US, Canada and Australia such teams will also be deputed to African and middle-east nations, the official said.

First Published: Tue, September 12 2017. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements