Sushma Swaraj, Belarus Prez discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Tuesday met Belarus President and discussed steps to intensify between the two nations.

President Lukashenko also held meetings with Indian Prime Minister and Vice-President and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, President Lukashenko was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"We have something to offer to India's leadership and Prime Minister with whom we already have a friendly relationship and I am sure that we will find our place in this beautiful and prosperous country," President Lukashenko said.

The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology and people to people exchanges. They are also likely to exchange views and assess issues of regional and multilateral mutual interest.

A business forum and parallel meetings have been organised for the members of the large delegation accompanying President Lukashenko.

The delegation will explore business opportunities and cooperation avenues during the visit.

President Lukashenko's visit is seen to be significant as it is taking place in a year when Belarus and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

