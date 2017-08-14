Sushma Swaraj offers visa to Pak cancer patient for treatment in India

-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured of granting a visa to a Pakistani woman — who is suffering from cancer —for her treatment in India.
A Pakistani woman named Faiza Tanveer had requested Swaraj to grant her a medical visa by saying that she should be given help as India is about to celebrate its 70th Independence Day.
The External Affairs Minister conveyed the decision of granting the medical visa to her on Sunday and tweeted, "Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India."
It is reported that Faiza is affected with Ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature, and want treatment from India.
Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India. https://t.co/jThT2KayoZ— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 13, 2017
