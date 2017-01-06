Sushma Swaraj promises to help 41 sailors stranded in UAE

Foreign Minister on Friday said that will help out sailors stuck in merchant ships at in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to media reports, Swaraj in a tweet said, "I have seen the news report. We will resolve this."



I have seen the news report. We will resolve this. pic.twitter.com/QfuzZkiaXo

That matter was brought to light by one of the sailors, Anoop Pathak, who sent an SOS message to the Foreign Minister from his handle. The SOS message said: "Sushma Swaraj, our ship has holes and too much water coming in! Please help us. We want to go back home!"

According to media reports, 41 are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at anchorage in UAE. The owner of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors and is reportedly untraceable.

As per reports, the sailors have not been paid for more than a year.