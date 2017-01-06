Sushma Swaraj promises to help 41 sailors stranded in UAE

-
ALSO READSushma Swaraj promises help in bringing body of Indian from Tokyo Sushma's Twitter glory Sushma Swaraj named '2016 Global Thinker' for 'novel Twitter diplomacy', Modi among the first to congratulate Sushma Swaraj seeks feedback on new passport rules Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg gets visa for treatment in India after Sushma Swaraj intervenes
-
I have seen the news report. We will resolve this. pic.twitter.com/QfuzZkiaXo
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 6, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU