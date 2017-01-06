TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

HC disapproves of Delhi Speaker-Centre tussle over bureaucrat
Business Standard

Sushma Swaraj promises to help 41 sailors stranded in UAE

The Foreign Minister received an SOS message from a sailor

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that India will help out sailors stuck in merchant ships at Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to media reports, Swaraj in a tweet said, "I have seen the news report. We will resolve this."


I have seen the news report. We will resolve this. pic.twitter.com/QfuzZkiaXo

That matter was brought to light by one of the sailors, Anoop Pathak, who sent an SOS message to the Foreign Minister from his handle.  The SOS message said:  "Sushma Swaraj, our ship has holes and too much water coming in! Please help us. We want to go back home!"

According to media reports, 41 Indian sailors are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at Ajman anchorage in UAE. The owner of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors and is reportedly untraceable.

As per reports, the sailors have not been paid for more than a year.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sushma Swaraj promises to help 41 sailors stranded in UAE

The Foreign Minister received an SOS message from a sailor

The Foreign Minister received an SOS message from a sailor
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that India will help out sailors stuck in merchant ships at Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to media reports, Swaraj in a tweet said, "I have seen the news report. We will resolve this."


I have seen the news report. We will resolve this. pic.twitter.com/QfuzZkiaXo

That matter was brought to light by one of the sailors, Anoop Pathak, who sent an SOS message to the Foreign Minister from his handle.  The SOS message said:  "Sushma Swaraj, our ship has holes and too much water coming in! Please help us. We want to go back home!"

According to media reports, 41 Indian sailors are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at Ajman anchorage in UAE. The owner of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors and is reportedly untraceable.

As per reports, the sailors have not been paid for more than a year.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sushma Swaraj promises to help 41 sailors stranded in UAE

The Foreign Minister received an SOS message from a sailor

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that India will help out sailors stuck in merchant ships at Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to media reports, Swaraj in a tweet said, "I have seen the news report. We will resolve this."


I have seen the news report. We will resolve this. pic.twitter.com/QfuzZkiaXo

That matter was brought to light by one of the sailors, Anoop Pathak, who sent an SOS message to the Foreign Minister from his handle.  The SOS message said:  "Sushma Swaraj, our ship has holes and too much water coming in! Please help us. We want to go back home!"

According to media reports, 41 Indian sailors are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at Ajman anchorage in UAE. The owner of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors and is reportedly untraceable.

As per reports, the sailors have not been paid for more than a year.

image
Business Standard
177 22