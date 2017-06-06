TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CBI raids NDTV's Prannoy Roy for 2008 deals with ICICI Bank
Business Standard

Sushma Swaraj rubbishes Trump's claim, says Paris Agreement 'not for money'

She, however, said this hasn't changed India-US ties, relationship between two countries progressing

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during the ministry's Annual Press Conference in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during the ministry's Annual Press Conference in New Delhi

India on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's comments that it had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord to receiving foreign aid and said it was committed to protecting the environment on its own.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the US economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

He also complained that China and India were getting favourable terms under the accord, saying New Delhi had made its participation contingent on receiving "billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid" from developed nations.

But Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India was not in the Paris accord for money or because it had faced pressure from other countries.

"This is completely not true," Sushma Swaraj said about Trump's claim while announcing the US exit from the Paris deal last week. Trump alleged that India had made its participation in the accord contingent on receiving foreign aid from developed countries.

Sushma Swaraj, however, said the American move on the Paris climate agreement had not changed India-US ties and the relationship between the two countries was progressing as it did during Barack Obama's presidency.

"India signed the Paris Agreement because of Indian culture and ethos and not under duress or out of greed (for monetary benefits). We are committed to the environment and this commitment is 5,000 years old," she told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi government in the last three years.

"Anyone who says we have signed Paris because of the lure of money, I reject that as baseless. This is not the reality," she told reporters. "Our signature is not out of greed or fear."

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases that cause global warming. It has said it remained committed to carrying out its obligations under the accord despite the US pullout.

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.

Some countries such as Ethiopia said Trump's decision would make things harder for the least developed nation, but there were no plans for anyone to quit the Paris pact.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sushma Swaraj rubbishes Trump's claim, says Paris Agreement 'not for money'

She, however, said this hasn't changed India-US ties, relationship between two countries progressing

She, however, said this hasn't changed India-US ties, relationship between two countries progressing
India on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's comments that it had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord to receiving foreign aid and said it was committed to protecting the environment on its own.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the US economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

He also complained that China and India were getting favourable terms under the accord, saying New Delhi had made its participation contingent on receiving "billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid" from developed nations.

But Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India was not in the Paris accord for money or because it had faced pressure from other countries.

"This is completely not true," Sushma Swaraj said about Trump's claim while announcing the US exit from the Paris deal last week. Trump alleged that India had made its participation in the accord contingent on receiving foreign aid from developed countries.

Sushma Swaraj, however, said the American move on the Paris climate agreement had not changed India-US ties and the relationship between the two countries was progressing as it did during Barack Obama's presidency.

"India signed the Paris Agreement because of Indian culture and ethos and not under duress or out of greed (for monetary benefits). We are committed to the environment and this commitment is 5,000 years old," she told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi government in the last three years.

"Anyone who says we have signed Paris because of the lure of money, I reject that as baseless. This is not the reality," she told reporters. "Our signature is not out of greed or fear."

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases that cause global warming. It has said it remained committed to carrying out its obligations under the accord despite the US pullout.

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.

Some countries such as Ethiopia said Trump's decision would make things harder for the least developed nation, but there were no plans for anyone to quit the Paris pact.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sushma Swaraj rubbishes Trump's claim, says Paris Agreement 'not for money'

She, however, said this hasn't changed India-US ties, relationship between two countries progressing

India on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's comments that it had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord to receiving foreign aid and said it was committed to protecting the environment on its own.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the US economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

He also complained that China and India were getting favourable terms under the accord, saying New Delhi had made its participation contingent on receiving "billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid" from developed nations.

But Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India was not in the Paris accord for money or because it had faced pressure from other countries.

"This is completely not true," Sushma Swaraj said about Trump's claim while announcing the US exit from the Paris deal last week. Trump alleged that India had made its participation in the accord contingent on receiving foreign aid from developed countries.

Sushma Swaraj, however, said the American move on the Paris climate agreement had not changed India-US ties and the relationship between the two countries was progressing as it did during Barack Obama's presidency.

"India signed the Paris Agreement because of Indian culture and ethos and not under duress or out of greed (for monetary benefits). We are committed to the environment and this commitment is 5,000 years old," she told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi government in the last three years.

"Anyone who says we have signed Paris because of the lure of money, I reject that as baseless. This is not the reality," she told reporters. "Our signature is not out of greed or fear."

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases that cause global warming. It has said it remained committed to carrying out its obligations under the accord despite the US pullout.

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.

Some countries such as Ethiopia said Trump's decision would make things harder for the least developed nation, but there were no plans for anyone to quit the Paris pact.

image
Business Standard
177 22