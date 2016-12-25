Sushma Swaraj seeks feedback on new passport rules

On Friday, Foreign Ministry announces new passport rules

On Friday, Foreign Ministry announces new passport rules

External Affairs Minister has sought feedback on the new rules announced by the ministry.



"We have made significant changes in the rules. I would like to have your feedback," she tweeted.



The ministry had yesterday announced new rules which carried changes in various categories including orphaned children, sadhus, single mothers and government employees.

Press Trust of India