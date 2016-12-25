TRENDING ON BS
Sushma Swaraj seeks feedback on new passport rules

On Friday, Foreign Ministry announces new passport rules

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought feedback on the new passport rules announced by the ministry.

"We have made significant changes in the Passport rules. I would like to have your feedback," she tweeted.



The ministry had yesterday announced new passport rules which carried changes in various categories including orphaned children, sadhus, single mothers and government employees.

