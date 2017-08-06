Suspected Bangladeshi terrorist living in UP since 2011 arrested by ATS

A suspected Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Islamic extremist group (ABT) was on Sunday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS) from Muzaffarnagar.



Abdullah was arrested from the Kutesara locality in the Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district by an team, IG Asim Arun said.



He was living in the area for the past one month. Earlier, he had been residing in Saharanpur's Deoband area since 2011 and had also gotten his Aadhaar card and passport prepared on a fake identity, the officer said.Abdullah is associated with and was involved in preparing fake identity proofs for terrorists, especially from Bangladesh, and in helping them get safe hideouts in India.(ABT) is an al Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh.teams of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and the local police of Shamli are conducting searches after his arrest.