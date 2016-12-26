Suspected food poisoning puts 100 students, teachers in hospital in Kerala

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Malappuram (Ker) 

Nearly 100 persons, including students and teaching staff of an educational institution near Perinthalmanna, in the district have been hospitalised for suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday.

Around 100 persons of the Aligarh Muslim University's Malappuram Centre in Cherukara were admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna last night as they started vomiting after dinner, they said.

While 26 of them were discharged on Monday, the others are still under observation. However, their condition is said to be stable, police said.

An internal enquiry has been ordered into the incident by the institute's authorities.

