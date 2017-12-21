Suspense continues over new HP CM; top BJP leaders to meet MLAs today

As awaits its new minister, BJP central observers and Singh Tomar are likely to arrive here today and meet newly-elected party



In-charge of party affairs in the state, Mangal Pandey, will also be arriving today, said state



The shock defeat of the BJP's ministerial candidate Dhumal from Sujanpur has opened up the race for the top post inUnion Health Minister and five-time Jairam Thakur were being seen as front-runners for the minister's post.Some other senior BJP lawmakers in the state, including Mohinder Singh, who won for the seventh time, five-term Rajiv Bindal, former state BJP Suresh Bharadwaj, and Krishan Kapoor, both elected for a fourth term, could also be considered, party sources said.The BJP has 44 members in the 68-member Assembly.When contacted, several BJP said they had no official intimation about today's meeting but added that most of them already reached Shimla.The central observers would elicit the view of the members and submit a report to the party top brass, Dutt said.Meanwhile, clamour for making Dhumal the minister was gaining momentum and three BJP reported to have offered to vacate their seats for him.Dhumal was still in Samirpur and many party leaders visited him today.The managed to bag only 21 seats in the 68- member assembly. The BJP won the polls by sweeping 44 seats. The CPI(M) bagged one seat while two seats were won by Independent candidates. Assembly polls in the state were held on November 9 and the results were announced on December 18.