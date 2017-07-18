Suspense on Zaheer, Dravid roles continues; Bharat Arun named bowling coach

-
Clearing the confusion over the appointments of the support staff of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI on Tuesday promoted current batting coach Sanjay Bangar as the assistant coach and re-signed Bharat Arun as the bowling coach till the 2019 ICC World Cup.
R Sridhar will continue to serve the team as the fielding coach.
The decision was taken after the newly-formed four member committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), comprising acting President C K Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and board CEO Rahul Johri, met with new head coach Ravi Shastri here.
On the question of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid's appointments as the overseas bowling and batting consultants respectively, the BCCI acting secretary said that they haven't yet arrived at any decision on the duo.
