Suspense over: CBSE to declare class XII results on May 28

Putting an end to the uncertainty over the class XII results, the (CBSE) on Friday announced that these will be declared on May 28.



The board also maintained that it will follow the Delhi High Court order on the moderation policy, which was scrapped last month, and continue with it.



There have been anxious moments for students who feared that any consequent delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.



"The results will be announced on May 28, Sunday in the forenoon. We will follow the five-point moderation policy as directed by the high court," a senior official said.



Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had yesterday assured students that there will be no delay in the results and justice will be done to everyone.



The minister's comments came against the backdrop of the high court order that the decision by the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students" and "rules can't change once the game has begun".



Moderation policy refers to a practice in which students are given extra marks in subjects regarded unusually difficult, or when there have been differences in the sets of question papers.



The Board was earlier believed to have been considering challenging the high court order but was advised against it by the legal counsel that moving the apex court may be counter- productive and could also delay results.



A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 per cent point increase from that of 2016.



The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29.



The Board will announce the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously.



Delhi regions has the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates.



A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.