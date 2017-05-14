Southwest Monsoon arrives in Andaman & Nicobar Islands early: IMD

However, IMD says it is too early to forecast whether monsoon would hit Kerala ahead of schedule

However, IMD says it is too early to forecast whether monsoon would hit Kerala ahead of schedule

The has covered the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.



"In view of the strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, has advanced into some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south and parts of north today," the said.



Director General K G Ramesh, however, said it was too early to forecast whether the would hit the coast ahead of schedule. The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is June 1.



Ramesh said the prevailing conditions do not suggest that could hit early simply because it has arrived early in the



The normal onset date for over the is May 17.



Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist with the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said is likely to hit on June 1 with an error of one-two days.



"Conditions are favourable for further advance of into some parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours," the said.

Press Trust of India