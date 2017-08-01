Swachh Survekshan 2018: Modi govt launches third cleanliness survey

The government on Monday launched the third survey -- 'Swachh Survekshan-2018' -- to rank 4,041 cities and towns in the country with a revised methodology.



Under the survey, launched by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar here, 500 cities with more than 1 lakh population and state and UT capitals will have all-India ranking.



Also, 3,541 cities with less than 1 lakh population will have state and zonal rankings.Cities will be ranked based on 71 sanitation-related parameters with different weightage. The cumulative marks will be 4,000. The 2017 survey had total 2,000 marks.Huge negative marking has been introduced this time to ensure cities do not make false claims about improvement in sanitation infrastructure.If claims of a city government about any parameter are found to be incorrect by independent assessors, it will get zero marks for that parameters. Also, it will attract 33 per cent negative marking on the total obtained marks.Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was also present on the occasion, released an anthem 'Swachhata Ki Jyot Jagi Hai (flame of sanitation has been lit)' to encourage peoples' participation in the survey.The survey was launched in 2016 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.Under the first survey, Swachh Survekshan-2016, 73 cities with over 10 lakh population and all the state capitals were ranked. Mysuru had topped the list.In the 2017 survey, 434 cities with over 1 lakh population and all the state capitals were ranked. Indore had emerged as the cleanest city.The 2018 survey is the first such pan-India exercise and is the largest in the world, Tomar said as he stressed on making Swachh Bharat Mission a jan andolan (people's movement).Detailing the changes in assessment weightages, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the weightage of citizen feedback has been increased to 35 per cent in the 2018 survey from 30 per cent in the last one.Similarly, the weightage of direct observation is also increased to 30 per cent from 25 per cent in previous survey.However, 'service level progress' has been reduced from 45 to 35 per cent.A new element of 'innovation' has been introduced with a weightage of 5 per cent to encourage cities to take up innovative sanitation practices and solutions. The weightage of 'processing and disposal' component has been increased from 20 to 25 per cent.The weightage of 'Open-Defecation Free' component remains unchanged at 30 per cent, while 'information, education and communication (IEC)' and capacity-building components were kept same at 5 per cent each.The collection and transportation component was reduced from 40 to 30 per cent in this survey.The results of the survey will be announced in March next year.The script for 'Swachhata Ki Jyot Jagi Hai' song has been written by renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi and visuals have been provided by producer Mukesh Bhatt. Shankar Mahadevan has given music.This song has seen participation from Supriyo himself, Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Akriti Kakar and Shann Banerjee, among others. The song features messages from Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.All the artistes have provided their services free of cost and the song will be dubbed in regional languages for a wider outreach.Tomar also criticised previous governments' approach towards saying if they had not "neglected" this aspect of governance, he would not have been talking about it even after 70 years of Independence.