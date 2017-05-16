Swamy happy over Chidambaram raid, says Cong's corruption will be revealed

Expressing contentment over the raids conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at former finance minister and his son Karti's various residences, (BJP) leader has said that now the nation will know that the grand old party is the most corrupt party in the history of the world.

"What do you expect to do? Their president and vice-president are facing trial in the Herald case. The whole country will come to know that it is the most corrupt party in the history of the world," Swamy told ANI.

Accusing Chidambaram of giving illegal clearances in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), Swamy alleged that the former's son always benefited by such approvals.





ALSO READ: Aircel-Maxis deal: Govt trying to silence me, says Chidambaram on CBI raid "It was expected because, as finance minister, he has given so many clearances in FIPB, which are all illegal and his son has always benefited by this. The raids have to take place to get the documents and get incriminating evidence which they have kept," he said.

"Karti has got 21 illegal bank accounts abroad and he has built many houses in several countries. He has got financial activities undeclared in 18 countries. So, therefore, money laundering has to be there," he added.

Swamy said he was unhappy with the delay, but since it has finally happened, he is now content with the development.

With the CBI raiding the Chidambaram residence here on Tuesday in connection with approval in several cases, Chidambaram lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of using agencies to target his son.

" approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me," he said in a statement.

Asserting that every case was processed according to law, Chidambaram added that the approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIBP consisting of five secretaries to the Government of India.

"The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write," the senior leader added.

Meanwhile, the CBI is expected to raid Chidambaram's native place in Karaikudi also.

The raids are happening at around 14 different locations in Chennai and also in the capital in connection with the criminal misconduct in grant of approval.