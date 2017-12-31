JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In 2017, Mandsaur firing brought out anger among farmers
Business Standard

Swamy mocks Rajinikanth's decision to enter politics,calls him 'illiterate'

Swamy added that it is only media hype as people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent enough to understand politics

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Rajinikanth
Tamil actor Rajinikanth announcing his political debut, on the final day of a six-day-long photo session with fans in Chennai Photo: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mocked superstar Rajinikanth's announcement on entering politics and dubbed him as illiterate.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "One more film star is entering politics, so what is the fuss about? Maybe he has got good media managers. It is just a joke. He said he will announce the party later. He is a film star and he said he can eliminate corruption. Can film stars even eliminate corruption? What will he do for Tamil Nadu? He has no details or documents, he is illiterate".

He added that it is only media hype as people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent enough to understand politics.

"Merely through media these film stars cannot do politics. Once he announces his party and puts anti-corruption issue in front, the truth will come out and he will run away. I don't know if the BJP will support him but I will definitely oppose this," Swamy asserted.

In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth today confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here.

Talking about the current state of politics, the 'Thalaiva' called for a complete change in the democratic system, and urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements