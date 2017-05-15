Swamy urges Delhi HC to summon witnesses in National Herald case

(BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy urged the High to summon 11 witnesses related to the Herald case, on Monday.

"Today I have been given permission to summon eight documents by the which are partially from the Indian (INC) and partially from the Associate Journal Pvt. Limited (AJL). In addition, I also wanted to prove the authenticity of the documents. So, I asked for 11 witnesses to be summoned and the has asked for a consolidated list and has directed me to file it.There will be a hearing on July 1. In the hearing, the will decide whether to send Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for trail or not," Swamy told ANI.

Earlier, the Patiala House had allowed investigation of income tax of the Gandhis, which was then challenged at the High

Swamy had filed an application in 2012, accusing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul and others associated with the Congress of conspiring to cheat in the land deal.

In his complaint, Swamy had alleged that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to the AJL , owner of the Herald newspaper, established by Jawaharlal Nehru, which was either not repaid or repaid in case, which was in violation of Section 269T of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

In August, the issued notices to Sonia, Rahul and five others on Swamy's application seeking presentation of certain documents from AJL and INC in connection with the Herald case.