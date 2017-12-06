Swaraj assures medical visa to ailing Pak citizens for treatment in India

India's External Affairs Minister has once again extended her helping hand by assuring to three Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, one Pakistani has been granted Indian

Swaraj assured medical visa, after Qurban Ali?, a Pakistani man requested the minister to grant a to his ailing son Imran Ali for an open heart surgery in India.

"I am sorry to know that. Please contact Indian High Commission in We will issue the immediately. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier, Ali had urged Swaraj to issue for his child, saying that his son is at a critical stage and needs to undego an open herat surgery in India.

"@SushmaSwaraj Mam; Its 3rd OPEN HEART SURGERY of my Child, he is at CRITICAL STAGE every tick of clock is very important for his life, please issue for my child Imran Ali. PLEASE SAVE LIFE OF MY CHILD, I have no words to express emotions of my family @IndiainPakistan," Ali said in a tweet.

Swaraj also assured for the open heart surgery of Muhammad Hassan, who is just 12 years old.

"There is a request for for the open heart surgery of Muhammad Hassan in India. He is only 12 years old. Please contact our mission in We will immediately issue for treatment of the child here. @IndiainPakistan," she tweeted.

The minister also assured to a Pakistani lady who needs to undergo heart and lung transplant in India.

Sushma assured medical visa, after a Pakistani man Zeeshan urged the minister to issue a for his ailing wife.

"Ma'am it's a humble request to you please issue the as my wife is suffering from a huge VSD with hypertension and need to heart and lungs Transplant in India. Fortis malar hospital in chennai," Zeeshan tweeted.

"I am pained to see her like this. Please contact Indian High Commission in We will issue the @IndiainPakistan," Sushma said in her reponse to Zeeshan's tweet.

She also informed that a Pakistani Ghulam Rahim has been granted a for his liver transplant surgery in India.

"A Pakistani Mr.Ghulam Rahim aged 63 requests for for his liver transplant surgery in India. We have approved the @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted.

Last month, Swaraj had also announced that three Pakistani nationals, including a nine-year-old girl, would be given for their medical treatment in India.

Swaraj has on numerous occasions assured medical visas to Pakistani nationals who have sought her intervention.