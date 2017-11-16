Sweet returns: Rasogolla sales in West Bengal surge 25% after GI tag

sales in have shot up by around 25 per cent after the state secured a (GI) tag for "Banglar Rasogolla", a body of sweetmeats makers said on Thursday.

"The tag recognised the industry's efforts and customers' passion for the sweet. The development has caused euphoria among sweets-lovers and the industry as a whole has been witnessing a 20-25 per cent rise in sales," Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabasayee Samity's General Secretary R K Paul told IANS.

As per the Registry website, the number 533 was registered on November 14 in the name of State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation Limited with respect to Banglar

The WBSFPHDCL had filed the application to the Registry on September 18, 2015.

According to Paul, the sweets' manufacturing in Bengal was estimated to be worth about Rs 20,000 crore annually though this figure was computed about 15 years back.

"Now, the industry size would be well above Rs 20,000 crore and rasogolla, as a core item, contributes a substantial amount to our sales. The tag for Banglar will help the industry to develop further," Paul said.

He said two lakh manufacturers, employing 7.5 lakh workers, were involved in the sweetmeats industry in the state.

According to industry estimates, contributes about 20 per cent of daily sales at a sweetmeats shop but it varies across locations and depends on the number of items on offer.