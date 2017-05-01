Swine flu cases are on rise in Kerala, claims 23 lives so far this year

A total of 300-400 swine flu cases had been confirmed so far across the state

influenza has claimed 23 lives in so far this year with the state recording higher incidence of the flu compared to the previous year, a health department officials said.



A total of 300-400 cases had been confirmed so far across the state and out of them as many as 23 people had died, they said.



State Nodal Officer for Amar Fettle said the increase in the incidence of the this year was registered not only in but also in entire south Stating that there was no need for any panic, he said necessary steps had been taken to check the spread of the flu. All hospitals, including primary health centres, have been equipped with enough quantity of medicines and guidelines issued with regard to the treatment. "This year, 27 per cent of samples of throat swabs tested from affected people were found to be positive for H1N1," Fettle told PTI.



The official said the influenza was first spotted in the state in 2009. Since then, the had become a seasonal one in the region.



"People suffering from diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular issues, cancer and HIV among others and pregnant women are considered to be the high risk or vulnerable group," he said. Detailing the state health department's preparedness in this regard, he said the latest information, updates and guidelines about was available in the official website of the Directorate of Health Services.



Anybody, including private hospitals, can avail the service of state-run 'Disha', 24X7 tele helpline, to get necessary information and treatment protocol related to the disease, he said.



A programme to sensitise and create awareness about various aspects of the is already on in hospitals, he said.



The official also wanted people, affected with common cold and suspected fever, to stay at home and take plenty of hot and nourishing fluids.

