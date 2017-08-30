Swine flu claims 85 lives in Rajasthan; 343 in Gujarat

The virus has claimed 86 lives in Rajasthan since January this year, including of five persons from outside the state, officials said today.



from Mandalgarh of Bhilwara district Kirti Kumari was among those who succumbed to the virus.



Over 3,440 samples were tested, of which 910 were found positive during the corresponding period, they said.Till March 17 this year, five persons had died of virus and 18 others tested positive for the disease."Of the total positive patients, a maximum of 358 were found afflicted with virus in Jaipur alone. A total of 21 deaths have been reported in the state capital from followed by 10 in Kota," Dr Aditya Atreya, state nodal officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) told PTI.While the weather is not so conducive for the virus in the season, it is still active, he said."Researchers are finding the reasons behind the virus remaining active in adverse weather conditions. Those who have good immunity are able to fight the virus," Dr Atreya said.As per the bulletin issued by the state Health Department, five persons infected with H1N1 virus died in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours.In last three days alone 20 persons have died during due to the infection.Also, 152 new cases of were reported today.The government said the number of new cases are getting reduced and a total of 3,447 swine flu patients have been cured till date.The bulletin further said that due to the swift action by the Gujarat Government, including door-to-door surveillance, spread of virus has been contained.

