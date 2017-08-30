Swine flu: Death toll reaches 343 in Gujarat

Five more swine flu deaths were reported in Gujarat since yesterday, taking the toll due to the H1N1 virus in the state since January this year to 343.
According to a state health department bulletin, five more people died in different parts of the state due to swine flu since yesterday, while 152 new cases of H1N1 virus infection have been reported today.
With these fresh deaths, as many as 20 people have died in the last three days across the state due to swine flu.
The government, however, claimed that the number of new swine flu cases are reducing rapidly while 3,447 swine flu patients have been cured till date.
The state health department bulletin said swift action by the state government, including door-to-door surveillance, has helped in containing the spread of H1N1 virus.
