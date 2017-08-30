Swine flu: Death toll reaches 343 in Gujarat

Five more deaths were reported in since yesterday, taking the toll due to the in the state since January this year to 343.



According to a state department bulletin, five more people died in different parts of the state due to since yesterday, while 152 new cases of infection have been reported today.



With these fresh deaths, as many as 20 people have died in the last three days across the state due toThe government, however, claimed that the number of new cases are reducing rapidly while 3,447 patients have been cured till date.The state department bulletin said swift action by the state government, including door-to-door surveillance, has helped in containing the spread of