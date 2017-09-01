Swine flu: Death toll reaches 354 since January in Gujarat

-
ALSO READSwine flu: Death toll reaches 343 in Gujarat Swine flu claims 85 lives in Rajasthan; 343 in Gujarat Swine flu in UP: 9 new cases detected, most hospitals ill equipped Swine flu: H1N1 virus kills 600 so far this year, says govt 9-fold rise in swine flu cases as India's response system falters
-
The death toll due to swine flu in Gujarat has rose to 354 since January as five more deaths were reported today.
As per the health bulletin issued by the state government, five persons infected with the H1N1 virus have died in different parts of the state, while 174 new cases were registered today.
Six persons had yesterday died while 133 new cases of swine flu were reported.
The government claimed that a total of 3,874 swine flu patients have been cured till date, including 1,850 during the last one week.
As per the bulletin, 599 ventilators are available across the state to treat severely ill patients. This year, nine government laboratories have been authorised to conduct swine flu test for free of cost, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU