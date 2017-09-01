JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sunil Arora appointed Election Commissioner, Achal Kumar Joti is CEC

Multi-drug resistant bacteria from poultry farms can infect humans: Study
Business Standard

Swine flu: Death toll reaches 354 since January in Gujarat

Six persons had yesterday died while 133 new cases of swine flu were reported

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Swine flu
As per the bulletin, 599 ventilators are available across the state to treat severely ill patients

The death toll due to swine flu in Gujarat has rose to 354 since January as five more deaths were reported today.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state government, five persons infected with the H1N1 virus have died in different parts of the state, while 174 new cases were registered today.


Six persons had yesterday died while 133 new cases of swine flu were reported.

The government claimed that a total of 3,874 swine flu patients have been cured till date, including 1,850 during the last one week.

As per the bulletin, 599 ventilators are available across the state to treat severely ill patients. This year, nine government laboratories have been authorised to conduct swine flu test for free of cost, it added.

First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 04:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements