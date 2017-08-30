Swiss President Doris Leuthard to arrive in India today on 3-day visit

Swiss president will pay a three-day visit to beginning Wednesday during which both sides will hold extensive talks on entire gamut of bilateral relationship including on ways to ramp up trade and investment ties.



Leuthard will meet President and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.



In the talks, the Indian side may raise the issue of stashed by Indians in Swiss banks." and enjoy robust economic ties, with being seventh largest trading partner and eleventh largest foreign investor for"Both countries share common views on many major global issues. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to both sides for holding wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, global and regional issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.Leuthard will be accompanied by senior officials and a large business delegation of leading Swiss companies.Swiss Presidents have visited on three occasions earlier in 1998, 2003 and 2007.Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the council of ministers including the minister for external affairs will also call on the Swiss president separately.Modi had visited in June last year during which the country had announced its support to India's membership of theThe two countries had also resolved to strengthen cooperation in combating tax evasion andModi, then, had said combating the menace of and tax evasion was "shared priority" for both the countries.