Syed Ali Geelani suspends Nayeem Khan from Hurriyat after TV sting

Senior hardline separatist leader on Saturday suspended Nayeem Khan's Front from the Hurriyat, even as Khan told media that the sting operation by a news channel was "doctored and fake".

In a sting operation conducted by India Today TV, Khan purportedly confessed to receiving funds from Pakistan to create unrest in the

Geelani in a statement here said: "I have suspended the Front led by Muhammad from the Hurriyat till such time the controversy raised by the TV news report is explained".

Khan who was the provincial president of the Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference earlier told the media that, "the agenda of the Indian media is to defame the struggle."

He said the video shown by India Today news channel was run in "bits and pieces and everything has been taken out of context".

"We generate funds at the local level to help victims of the conflict. Yes, Pakistan is a basic party to the dispute and it is supporting the freedom struggle in Kashmir," Khan told the media.