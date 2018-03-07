Syringes, needles being sold at highly inflated prices: NPPA analysis

Syringes and needles are being sold at prices far higher than their rates to distributor with going up to around 1,250 per cent in some cases, the drug pricing regulator has said. Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has said, based on available data from official sources and manufacturers and importers, it has analysed trade margins in syringes and needles. 5 ml with a needle which have an average price to the distributor of Rs 2.31 are being sold at an average maximum retail price of Rs 13.08 with maximum trade margin going as high as 1,251 per cent, the regulator said in a memorandum. without a needle in 50 ml size are being sold at a maximum trade margin of 1,249 per cent.

The average cost to the distributor of these syringes is Rs 16.96 while they are being sold at an average MRP of Rs 97, it added. 1 ml are being sold at of 400 per cent with needles and at 287 per cent without needles, the regulator said. Maximum trade margin is as high as 789 per cent for the disposable hypodermic needle whose average price to the distributor is Rs 1.48 and average maximum retail price is Rs 4.33, said. whose average price to the distributor is Rs 160 is being sold at an average maximum retail price of Rs 730, at a maximum trade margin of 356 per cent, it added. "We have studied the trade margin report on Syringes and Needles by NPPA, and acknowledge the very high trade margins in this product range motivated by an unhealthy race to defend or attain hospital and retailer customers with luring them with higher trade margins than competing brands," (AISNMA) President Rajiv Nath said. has already pro-actively taken the initiative of curbing the trade margin to a maximum of 75 per cent over the ex-factory price and most of its members have already confirmed to abide by this self-regulated cap, he added.