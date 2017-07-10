T20: Evin Lewis' ton guides West Indies to a 9-wicket victory against India

Riding on unbeaten century, defeated by nine wickets in the one-off Twenty20 (T20) International match against at the in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.

Lewis slammed 125 runs in just 62 balls to guide his team to a comfortable victory over the visitors. Lewis innings was laced with six boundaries and 12 sixes.

Chasing a mammoth 191, got off to a perfect start as openers Lewis and (18) forged 82-run partnership in the 8.2 overs before Gayle was dismissed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Incoming batsman (36) then joined the in-form Lewis and the duo thrashed Indian bowlers all around the park to hand a victory with nine balls remaining.

For India, Kuldeep was the lone wicket taker.

Earlier, put in to bat, posted a challenging total of 190/6.

Dinesh Karthik was highest scorer for the visitors with 48 runs off 29 balls which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Pacers Jerome Taylor and Kesrick Williams were the most successful among the bowlers with figures of 2/31 and 2/36 respectively.

Asked to bat first, were off to a good start with skipper and Shikhar Dhawan producing an opening stand of 64 runs in 33 balls.

Kohli, who smashed Williams for a six and a four off the first two balls of the sixth over, mistimed the very next delivery when the pacer delivered a slower ball for an easy catch to Sunil Narine at mid-on.

Dhawan was also dismissed just two balls later when there was a horrible piece of miscommunication between him and Rishabh and Williams caught the former short of his crease with an excellent throw.

However, and Karthick brought the innings back on track with an 86-run partnership in 59 balls.

The hosts struck back when Taylor removed and Mahendra Singh with consecutive balls in the 17th over.

But 13 not out) and Ravichandran (11 not out) delivered a strong finish to help to a big total.

Brief scores:

India: 190/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthick 48; Jerome Taylor 2/31, Kesrick Williams 2/36)



West Indies: 194/1 in 18.3 overs ( 125 not out, 36; Kuldeep Yadav 1/34)