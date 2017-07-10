T20: Evin Lewis' ton guides West Indies to a 9-wicket victory against India

-
ALSO READVirat Kohli maintains top slot in T20 rankings 5th ODI: Virat Kohli leads India to 3-1 series win over West Indies IPL 2017: RCB beats Gujarat by 21 runs; Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal shine India vs West Indies: Dhoni, Rahane make India unbeatable in 5-match series Ashwin, Jadeja rested for T20 Internationals against England
-
Riding on Evin Lewis unbeaten century, West Indies defeated India by nine wickets in the one-off Twenty20 (T20) International match against West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.
Lewis slammed 125 runs in just 62 balls to guide his team to a comfortable victory over the visitors. Lewis innings was laced with six boundaries and 12 sixes.
Chasing a mammoth 191, West Indies got off to a perfect start as openers Lewis and Chris Gayle (18) forged 82-run partnership in the 8.2 overs before Gayle was dismissed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Incoming batsman Marlon Samuels (36) then joined the in-form Lewis and the duo thrashed Indian bowlers all around the park to hand West Indies a victory with nine balls remaining.
For India, Kuldeep was the lone wicket taker.
Earlier, put in to bat, India posted a challenging total of 190/6.
Dinesh Karthik was highest scorer for the visitors with 48 runs off 29 balls which included five boundaries and three sixes.
Pacers Jerome Taylor and Kesrick Williams were the most successful among the West Indies bowlers with figures of 2/31 and 2/36 respectively.
Asked to bat first, India were off to a good start with skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan producing an opening stand of 64 runs in 33 balls.
Kohli, who smashed Williams for a six and a four off the first two balls of the sixth over, mistimed the very next delivery when the pacer delivered a slower ball for an easy catch to Sunil Narine at mid-on.
Dhawan was also dismissed just two balls later when there was a horrible piece of miscommunication between him and Rishabh Pant and Williams caught the former short of his crease with an excellent throw.
However, Pant and Karthick brought the innings back on track with an 86-run partnership in 59 balls.
The hosts struck back when Taylor removed Pant and Mahendra Singh with consecutive balls in the 17th over.
But Ravindra Jadeja 13 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (11 not out) delivered a strong finish to help India to a big total.
Brief scores:
India: 190/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthick 48; Jerome Taylor 2/31, Kesrick Williams 2/36)
West Indies: 194/1 in 18.3 overs (Evin Lewis 125 not out, Marlon Samuels 36; Kuldeep Yadav 1/34)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU