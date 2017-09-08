T20 Global League: Preity Zinta becomes owner of Stellenbosch franchise

Bollywood actor on Friday was named as the owner of South Africa's Paarl based Stellenbosch franchise in the

Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, welcomed her to South Africa and the family.

"The introduction of a Bollywood star like speaks volumes for the and finalizes an eminent and enviable group of owners. Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL," Lorgat added.

Zinta thanked Lorgat and complimented him for his "unrelenting persistence, passion and belief" in the league.

The actress is hopeful that the league will see an unrivalled fan experience in South Africa and the tournament will turn out to be a successful event.

"I firmly believe that this is the most exciting time for young South African cricketing talent. This league will give them an opportunity to take the leap from becoming the best in the country to becoming the best in the world," she said.

Co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, the Bollywood actress takes on a similar venture in the

Protea Marquee, the player for the Stellenbosch franchise, Faf du Plessis, expressed delight at learning about Zinta being his new team owner.

"I have heard from my teammates that she is very good to work with, so I'm looking forward to working with her and seeing how she impacts our team space. She is also very passionate about the sport and I am sure local fans will have an awesome time at Boland Park," Marquee said.

The is an international T20 cricket league based in South Africa that will debut in the last quarter of 2017 with eight participating teams consisting of local and international cricket players.

