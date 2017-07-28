Taco ice cream and blueberry khakhra, anyone?

In the past few months, Nandini Raghavan and her team in Mumbai have been busy understanding how much cheese is too much. “You put too much of it and the khakhra burns,” says Raghavan, the co-founder of a food start-up called Snaximum. Besides adding cheese, herbs and olives to khakhra, the traditional Gujarati cracker, Mumbai-based Snaximum also makes them in blueberry and red velvet-flavours. “We’ve actually had customers replacing cupcakes at birthdays and parties and opting for these slightly sweet (wheat-based) khakhras,” says ...