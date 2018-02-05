Taj Mahal will soon be converted into Tej Mandir: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

on Monday stoked a fresh controversy by saying will soon become

When asked about the 'Taj Mahostav' being held in Agra, the MP told ANI, "Call it or Tej Mahotsav both are the same things. There is not much difference between Taj and Tej.

Our has been turned into a cremation ground by Aurangzeb. will be converted into soon."

"It is a good thing that a festival is being organised but this is not the one that existed during the time of Aurangzeb. It was our temple," he added.

Earlier also, Katiyar had triggered a controversy by saying that was originally a 'Shiv Temple'.

"It (Taj Mahal) was once a Shiv Temple and a 'Shivaling' was also built, which was later removed. There are many other signs that show that Mughal mausoleum is a Hindu Temple," he had said.

A 10-day long will be held in starting from February 18.

Minister and the Governor will be the chief guests during the opening day ceremony of the event.