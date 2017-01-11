Taj Mansingh Hotel auction: Supreme Court to hear plea today

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Taj Mansingh Hotel, New Delhi
Taj Mansingh Hotel, New Delhi (Source: Wikipedia)

The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Taj Mansingh Hotel regarding its renewal on Wednesday.

The apex court, earlier on November 21 ordered that the status quo with regard to the Taj Mansingh Hotel be maintained and issued a notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to reply to plea against the auction of hotel.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed the Tata Group's appeal for retaining management rights over the Taj Mansingh Hotel, and in all practicality, told the business conglomerate that it will have to participate in the auction process.

The high court gave the green signal to the NDMC to go ahead with the public auction of the Taj Mansingh Hotel located in Central Delhi.

