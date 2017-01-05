'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni
the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Team India for ODI, T20
stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his to step down from the captaincy of limited over cricket like ODI
and T20.
This wasn't the first time that Dhoni
surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test
cricket.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the news on Twitter and it will take a while for fans to digest the fact that MS Dhoni
will no longer be captain of Team India in any format.
Dhoni
is one of the most successful captain that the country has ever had. He played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.
He steps down from captaincy, after having won the 2007 World T20
Cup, 2011 ICC
Cricket World Cup
and the 2013 ICC
Champions Trophy. The only solace for fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is. He will also remain available for selection for the upcoming ODI
and T20
series against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee.
The apex board for cricket in India said in a statement, "Dhoni
has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20
Internationals formats of the game."
Hailing Dhoni's outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team, Rahul Johri, chief executive officer of the BCCI
said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni
for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, the Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, termed Dhoni's decision as brave, saying that it has been taken keeping the 2019 ODI World Cup
in mind.
New agency ANI
quoted the former Indian cricketer as saying, "I appreciate the decision. Dhoni
has done very well as a captain as he has won most of the tournament like ODI
World Cup, T20
World Cup, Asia Cup. Ha has also reached number one in the test
cricket. His record as captain is wonderful."
Business Standard compiles reactions across the cricket fraternity:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU