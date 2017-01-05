TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

International cricket players hail Dhoni as one of the greatest captains
Business Standard

'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket

Kumar Akash  |  New Delhi 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Team India for ODI, T20  stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his to step down from the captaincy of limited over cricket like ODI and T20.

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the news on Twitter and it will take a while for fans to digest the fact that MS Dhoni will no longer be captain of Team India in any format.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captain that the country has ever had. He played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

He steps down from captaincy, after having won the 2007 World T20 Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The only solace for  fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is. He will also remain available for selection for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee.

The apex board for cricket in India said in a statement, "Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game."

Hailing Dhoni's outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team, Rahul Johri, chief executive officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, the Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, termed Dhoni's decision as brave, saying that it has been taken keeping the 2019 ODI World Cup in mind.

New agency ANI quoted the former Indian cricketer as saying, "I appreciate the decision. Dhoni has done very well as a captain as he has won most of the tournament like ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup. Ha has also reached number one in the test cricket. His record as captain is wonderful."

Business Standard compiles reactions across the cricket fraternity:

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket
On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Team India for ODI, T20  stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his to step down from the captaincy of limited over cricket like ODI and T20.

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the news on Twitter and it will take a while for fans to digest the fact that MS Dhoni will no longer be captain of Team India in any format.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captain that the country has ever had. He played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

He steps down from captaincy, after having won the 2007 World T20 Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The only solace for  fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is. He will also remain available for selection for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee.

The apex board for cricket in India said in a statement, "Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game."

Hailing Dhoni's outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team, Rahul Johri, chief executive officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, the Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, termed Dhoni's decision as brave, saying that it has been taken keeping the 2019 ODI World Cup in mind.

New agency ANI quoted the former Indian cricketer as saying, "I appreciate the decision. Dhoni has done very well as a captain as he has won most of the tournament like ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup. Ha has also reached number one in the test cricket. His record as captain is wonderful."

Business Standard compiles reactions across the cricket fraternity:

 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket

On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Team India for ODI, T20  stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his to step down from the captaincy of limited over cricket like ODI and T20.

This wasn't the first time that Dhoni surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the news on Twitter and it will take a while for fans to digest the fact that MS Dhoni will no longer be captain of Team India in any format.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captain that the country has ever had. He played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

He steps down from captaincy, after having won the 2007 World T20 Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The only solace for  fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is. He will also remain available for selection for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee.

The apex board for cricket in India said in a statement, "Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game."

Hailing Dhoni's outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team, Rahul Johri, chief executive officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, the Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, termed Dhoni's decision as brave, saying that it has been taken keeping the 2019 ODI World Cup in mind.

New agency ANI quoted the former Indian cricketer as saying, "I appreciate the decision. Dhoni has done very well as a captain as he has won most of the tournament like ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup. Ha has also reached number one in the test cricket. His record as captain is wonderful."

Business Standard compiles reactions across the cricket fraternity:

 

image
Business Standard
177 22