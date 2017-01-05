'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Team India for ODI, stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his to step down from the captaincy of limited over cricket like and T20.

This wasn't the first time that surprised us. In 2014, he decided to retire from cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the news on and it will take a while for fans to digest the fact that MS will no longer be captain of Team India in any format.

is one of the most successful captain that the country has ever had. He played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

He steps down from captaincy, after having won the 2007 World Cup, 2011 Cricket and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The only solace for fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is. He will also remain available for selection for the upcoming and series against England and the same has been conveyed to the senior selection committee.

The apex board for cricket in India said in a statement, " has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the Internationals formats of the game."

Hailing Dhoni's outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team, Rahul Johri, chief executive officer of the said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, the Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, termed Dhoni's decision as brave, saying that it has been taken keeping the 2019 in mind.

New agency ANI quoted the former Indian cricketer as saying, "I appreciate the decision. has done very well as a captain as he has won most of the tournament like World Cup, World Cup, Asia Cup. Ha has also reached number one in the cricket. His record as captain is wonderful."