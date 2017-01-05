'Take a bow,' says Kaif; more reactions to Dhoni's sign-off

.@msdhoni #captain pic.twitter.com/8IFLI8geRE— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2017
Any aMOUNT of Words will be less to describe his legacy as the captain of Indian team @BCCI Mahi @msdhoni incredibly well done #Dhoni— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 4, 2017
Hey @msdhoni yuv been one of the finest leaders of Indian Cricket @BCCI, led the team to great heights & inspired so many across countries! pic.twitter.com/2SQMU8T6CX— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 4, 2017
India's most successful captain @msdhoni who translated his vision into reality.Inspired many to dream more, do more and become more.Salute! pic.twitter.com/YjWnAgl7VQ— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 4, 2017
Take a bow @msdhoni .To lead India for 9 years with such wonderful results, India were really blessed to have you as #Captain .— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2017
Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
Sign of a true leader is to know when to pass the baton!Thank u for the entertainment skipper u r an #Inspiration @msdhoni #livinglegend pic.twitter.com/H51ChX3yhc— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 4, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU