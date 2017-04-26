Take action against this racist Jet Airways pilot: Harbhajan Singh to Modi

-
Harbhajan Singh was known for not taking things lying down on the ground and he is not doing it in the air either. Today, the off-spinner took to Twitter and lashed out at a Jet Airways pilot, accusing him of racial discrimination, assaulting a woman and abusing a physically challenged man.
@narendramodi sir this pilot BERND HOESSLIN working @jetairways calld my fellow indian (U BLOODY INDIAN GET OUT OF FLIGHT) pl take action— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
Jet Airways have regretted the incident and have said that they have initiated a probe.
