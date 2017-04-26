Take action against this racist Jet Airways pilot: Harbhajan Singh to Modi

was known for not taking things lying down on the ground and he is not doing it in the air either. Today, the off-spinner took to and lashed out at a pilot, accusing him of racial discrimination, assaulting a woman and abusing a physically challenged man.





The Turbanator even tagged Prime Minister Narendra and asked him to take action against the pilot, Bernd Hoesslin.

Harbhajan was furious for what he thought was racism against Indians even as the pilot made his living in India.



@narendramodi sir this pilot BERND HOESSLIN working @jetairways calld my fellow indian (U BLOODY INDIAN GET OUT OF FLIGHT) pl take action — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017 So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017 Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017 Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017 "Such things should not be tolerated in our country," he said in one of his tweets.

The incident had taken place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on April 3. Another passenger on the same flight, Pooja Gujaral had put the details in a Facebook post. As per her post, it happened after the flight had arrived in Mumbai. As her friend waited for his wheelchair to arrive at his seat, the pilot came and screamed at them for checking-in the wheelchair, something that she says was allowed by the airline.

"He got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying 'GET OUT' ! I moved him aside and warned him not to touch me ! He said 'u bloody indian' and thats when i gave him hell. My friend who is specially challenged intervened to help but he was nasty and rude to him too."





have regretted the incident and have said that they have initiated a probe.




