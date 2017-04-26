TRENDING ON BS
Take action against this racist Jet Airways pilot: Harbhajan Singh to Modi

Tweets to Prime Minister Modi and asks him to take action against pilot for racism and abuse

BS Web Team 

Harbhajan
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was known for not taking things lying down on the ground and he is not doing it in the air either. Today, the off-spinner took to Twitter and lashed out at a Jet Airways pilot, accusing him of racial discrimination, assaulting a woman and abusing a physically challenged man.

The Turbanator even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to take action against the pilot, Bernd Hoesslin.

Harbhajan was furious for what he thought was racism against Indians even as the pilot made his living in India.

"Such things should not be tolerated in our country," he said in one of his tweets.
The incident had taken place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai Jet Airways flight on April 3. Another passenger on the same flight, Pooja Gujaral had put the details in a Facebook post. As per her post, it happened after the flight had arrived in Mumbai. As her friend waited for his wheelchair to arrive at his seat, the pilot came and screamed at them for checking-in the wheelchair, something that she says was allowed by the airline.

"He got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying 'GET OUT' ! I moved him aside and warned him not to touch me ! He said 'u bloody indian' and thats when i gave him hell. My friend who is specially challenged intervened to help but he was nasty and rude to him too."



Jet Airways have regretted the incident and have said that they have initiated a probe.

 

