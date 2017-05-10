Taking cue from Yuvraj, Saina, RCB's batsman Chris Gayle turns investor

Taking a cue from the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Saina Nehwal, Royal Challenger Bangalore's star batsman has turned making investments in various business ventures including real estate.

Gayle said he has invested in the restaurant and real estate trade and wants to make more investments.

"I have done some investments... I have opened up a Triple Century 333 Bar and a restaurant back in Jamaica... I have also invested in a bit of real estate... Had built my house before IPL, though I have not spent so much time because of travelling around the world," he said.

"I have also bought some shares of some companies and also own a vehicle," he told reporters after he was signed up as the global brand ambassador of Attitude.com, an alternative fashion apparel brand, here.

It may be noted that Yuvraj had launched his investment firm YouWeCab Ventures, which has invested in JetSetGo, a marketplace for private jets and helicopters.

Top badminton player Saina has also made an investment in Noida-based Soothe Healthcare's personal care business.

Gayle, however, said, "We have to carefully invest our money because you work hard for the money you earn.. Sometimes you make profits, and the other time losses."

"It is not that all things in life work out perfectly, so you have to be always on guard and prepare oneself for any eventuality," he said.

Gayle also believes in giving back to the society by establishing "The Academy" in UK and Jamaica and will also be hosting "The Dinner," a fundraising event for heart foundation.

The Academy aims at improving access to good quality education, training and employment for at-risk young people in Jamaica and the UK.

Gayle said Attitude.Com is a great concept which suits his personality because he is known for his attitude, and for being passionate and fashionable human beings.

Replying to a query, Gayle said he is holding a stake in Spartan and looks to invest in much more, which gives the a fantastic feeling of ownership, partly though.