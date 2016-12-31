Taking fish oil during pregnancy may lower child's asthma risk

Among children whose mothers took fish oil capsules, 16.9% had asthma by age 3

Women who took during the last three months of pregnancy significantly lowered the risk that their would develop asthma, a study in Denmark has found.



Among whose mothers took capsules, 16.9 per cent had by age 3, compared with 23.7 per cent whose mothers were given placebos. The difference, nearly seven percentage points, translates to a risk reduction of about 31 per cent.



But in the study released on Wednesday, the researchers say they are not ready to recommend that pregnant women routinely take fish oil. Although the study found no adverse effects in the mothers or babies, the doses were high, 2.4 grams per day — 15 to 20 times what most Americans consume from foods. Before doctors can make any recommendations, the study should be replicated, and should be tested earlier in pregnancy and at different doses, Hans Bisgaard, the leading author of the study, said in an email. He is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Copenhagen and the head of research at the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on in Childhood, an independent research unit. Doctors are eager to find ways to prevent asthma, a chronic disease that causes wheezing, coughing and breathing trouble, and that sends many families to the emergency room again and again.



The incidence has more than doubled in developed countries in recent decades. More than six million in the United States have asthma, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as do more than 330 million and adults worldwide, according to the Global Network. Bisgaard said it was not possible to tell from the study whether pregnant women could benefit from simply eating more fish. Pregnant women are generally advised to limit their consumption of certain types of fish like swordfish and tuna because they contain mercury. But many other types are considered safe, especially smaller fish like sardines that are not at the top of the food chain and therefore not likely to accumulate mercury and other contaminants from eating other fish.



The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The scientists bought from a company that makes it, but they said the company had no role in the study. The research was paid for by the Danish government and private foundations.



An editorial in the same journal by an expert who was not part of the study praised the research, saying it was well designed and carefully performed. The author of that editorial, Christopher E Ramsden, from the National Institutes of Health, said the findings would help doctors develop a “precision medicine” approach in which treatment could be tailored to women who are most likely to benefit.



But Ramsden also said it was too soon to put the new findings into practice, and he recommended further study. Previous research had suggested that might help prevent asthma. The idea is plausible, because inflammation in the airways and lungs plays a major role in asthma, and fatty acids in are thought to prevent inflammation. The richest sources in food include fish like herring, sardines, mackerel, eel and salmon. Because the earlier studies suggesting a benefit from were not conclusive, the Danish researchers decided to test the idea. They recruited 736 women. Starting in their third trimester, half the women took 2.4 grams of a day and half took placebo capsules of olive oil, continuing until one week after birth.



Denise Grady