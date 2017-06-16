'Talk to AK' probe: CBI at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence

The (CBI) on Friday visited the premises of Deputy CM to seek clarifications in connection with a against him related to alleged irregularities in the AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The agency had registered the (PE) in January this year on the basis of a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the government.



The sources said that no search or raid was conducted at the premises of Sisodia. According to rules, no search or raid can be conducted under a PE.





It is alleged in the complaint that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the government to promote "Talk to AK" (Talk to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose.

It is alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government.



Official sources said the has registered a to probe these allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia and others.