Tamil Nadu: 37 bull tamers injured during Jallikattu in Madurai

Nine people were reportedly admitted to the hospital for medical treatment

ANI  |  Madurai 

Bull tamers participating in a Jallikattu event organised at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

At least 37 bull-tamers injured in Madurai's Avanipuram during Jallikattu.

As per the reports, nine people were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, while others who were not critically injured, have been given first aid.

The collector said that concerned teams have been deployed to take stock of the situation, adding that the government has ensured the safety of the people and bulls.

"We are conducting Jallikattu in accordance with the government's order and taking care of all the aspects. We have deployed the concerned teams. We are ensuring the safety of the bull and the participants. Injured people have been referred to the hospital and they are stable now," collector Veera Raghav told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull taming sports.

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on January 21 approved the ordinance issued by the state government.

