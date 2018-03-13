Tamil Nadu forest fire: CM Palaniswami orders probe; top 10 developments

-
Ten trekkers have died and 14 left seriously injured in a massive forest fire that started on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Theni. The 36 trekkers had gone mountain trekking in Kurangani hills in the Bodi foothills. On Monday, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered a probe into the incident, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of stepped up rescue operations and said that an advanced light helicopter had been sent to save those trapped in the forest fire. A Revenue Department official in Madurai told news agencies that the injured had been admitted to hospitals in Madurai. "As per our information, they have suffered burn injuries of up to 40 per cent," the official said. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a probe into the incident and assured action against those who allegedly arranged the expedition without permission. Of the 10 persons killed in the fire at Kurangani Hill ranges in Western Ghats, seven were women and three were men. While seven of the victims were from Chennai, others were from Erode district. Swinging into full force, the defence ministry deployed 16 commandos of the Garud Commando Force and four choppers from the Indian Air Force to speed up the rescue operation of those stuck in the Kurangani forest fire in Theni district. A temporary helipad was set up at the Bodi foothills near the trekkers' camp and Indian Air Force sent two helicopters for an aerial survey of the site on the directive of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she was approached for help by Palaniswami. Part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the mountain-climbing adventure trip included two groups of 24 trekkers from Chennai Trekking Club and 12 from Erode and Tiruppur, said District Collector Pallavi Baldev. Palaniswami said the trekking expedition had been done without getting the necessary permission from the Forest Department. Here are the top 10 developments in the Kurangani forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district: 1) PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express their condolences: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire in Tamil Nadu. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon, Modi said in a tweet. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon. I’m deeply saddened by the #TheniForestFire and #NepalPlaneCrash, two tragedies that have claimed many lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. You are in my prayers and thoughts. I also wish those injured a speedy recovery.
10 people succumbed to their injuries. During summer, the woods are all dry. People have to be careful and precautions must be taken: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on #KuranganiForestFire pic.twitter.com/i84tiOgt1x
My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2018
I’m deeply saddened by the #TheniForestFire and #NepalPlaneCrash, two tragedies that have claimed many lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. You are in my prayers and thoughts. I also wish those injured a speedy recovery.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 12, 2018
10 people succumbed to their injuries. During summer, the woods are all dry. People have to be careful and precautions must be taken: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on #KuranganiForestFire pic.twitter.com/i84tiOgt1x— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
They would carry medicines and provide medical assistance.Sitharaman on Monday said that an advanced light helicopter (ALH) would be pressed into service for rescuing those trapped in the Tamil Nadu forest fire. Citing the difficult terrain as a major hindrance in conducting operations, Sitharaman said, "We are also bringing in an ALH, which is a light helicopter so that the manoeuvrability will be better because this cliff is almost a vertical hillock, which goes up very sharply and there is not much not of a level ground where they can land." IAF helicopters brought the remains of eight of the killed from the hills. The bodies have been sent for identification and would be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.
#TheniFire - In a coordinated Search & Rescue effort with the State Govt and Indian Air Force, 27 of the 36 stranded have been rescued. The mortal remains of 9 have been brought back by the @IAF_MCC . @nsitharaman— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
1. #TheniFire Search and Rescue Effort - At 1746 hrs yesterday, Secretary to the @CMOTamilNadu reached out to the Raksha Mantri Office to request assistance in rescuing students trapped in #Kurangani forest fire in Theni Distt, Tamil Nadu— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
2. Smt @nsitharaman immediately instructed the Southern Air Command of the @IAF_MCC to coordinate with the Distt Collector of Theni to rescue those stranded. IAF Helicopter from the Sulur Air Base did a recce of the affected area from 1930 to 2030 hrs. #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
3. In addition to efforts of Forest officials and District Collector, helicopter w/ 10 Commandos (Garuds) from the Sulur Air Base was immediately mobilized which reached Madurai by 2330 hrs. The Commandos then traveled by road & trekked to reach students by 0300 hrs. #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
4. The commandos were equipped with GPS & satellite phones to navigate & keep in touch w/ the Air Base and local authorities. Upon reaching, commandos assisted in giving first aid & safely evacuating the students. As a result of efforts, 27 of 36 stranded were rescued #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
5. From early dawn today, one @IAF_MCC helicopter put out the blazing fire in the limited area to enable rescue & air lift. It returned to Sulur Air Base on completing the tank. An ALH (Advance Light Helicopter) was also inducted into the operation early this morning. #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
6. At early dawn today, @IAF_MCC helis recovered all bodies (9 as of now) & took them to the distt hospital. Some of the bodies were lying in crevices on steep rocky slopes. As slope was acute, landing of helis was difficult & rescue could only be done through winching #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
7. @IAF_MCC and Garud Commandos stood up to these challenging conditions and assisted the local authorities effectively. Smt @nsitharaman and her office were in constant touch with the Southern Air Command and local authorities throughout. #TheniFire— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018
I would like to appreciate RM @nsitharaman Ji, the Indian Air Force, the Garud Commandos and the local administration for their stupendous efforts during the rescue and relief operations in the wake of the Theni forest fire.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2018
9) Injured suffer serious burn injuries: One of the injured, identified as Anu Nithya, sustained 90 per cent burns injury, while the other two, Ilakiya and Sabitha, sustained 15-20 per cent burn injuries. State health minister C Vijayabhaskar said that the injured trekkers were received at Kurangani by a medical team. "There is a medical team. Nine patients have already been shifted to government hospital in Bodi and they are all stable," he told reporters. Madurai District Collector Veeraraghava Rao said that medical teams comprising plastic surgeons had been deployed to provide treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. 10) Kerala bans trekking in forest: The Kerala government has issued directions that trekking to the hills should be stopped until all fire lines get cleared, said Kerala Principal Chief Conservator P K Kesavan.
#WATCH: IAF helicopter deployed to douse #KuranganiForestFire with underslung Bambi Bucket (Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/2OVczSHt5R— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
With agency inputs
