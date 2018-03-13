Tamil Nadu forest fire: CM Palaniswami orders probe; top 10 developments

10 people succumbed to their injuries. During summer, the woods are all dry. People have to be careful and precautions must be taken: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on #KuranganiForestFire pic.twitter.com/i84tiOgt1x

#TheniFire - In a coordinated Search & Rescue effort with the State Govt and Indian Air Force, 27 of the 36 stranded have been rescued. The mortal remains of 9 have been brought back by the @IAF_MCC . @nsitharaman — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

1. #TheniFire Search and Rescue Effort - At 1746 hrs yesterday, Secretary to the @CMOTamilNadu reached out to the Raksha Mantri Office to request assistance in rescuing students trapped in #Kurangani Distt, Tamil Nadu — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

2. Smt @nsitharaman immediately instructed the Southern Air Command of the @IAF_MCC to coordinate with the Distt Collector of Theni to rescue those stranded. IAF Helicopter from the Sulur Air Base did a recce of the affected area from 1930 to 2030 hrs. #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

3. In addition to efforts of Forest officials and District Collector, helicopter w/ 10 Commandos (Garuds) from the Sulur Air Base was immediately mobilized which reached Madurai by 2330 hrs. The Commandos then traveled by road & trekked to reach students by 0300 hrs. #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

4. The commandos were equipped with GPS & satellite phones to navigate & keep in touch w/ the Air Base and local authorities. Upon reaching, commandos assisted in giving first aid & safely evacuating the students. As a result of efforts, 27 of 36 stranded were rescued #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

5. From early dawn today, one @IAF_MCC helicopter put out the blazing fire in the limited area to enable rescue & air lift. It returned to Sulur Air Base on completing the tank. An ALH (Advance Light Helicopter) was also inducted into the operation early this morning. #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

6. At early dawn today, @IAF_MCC helis recovered all bodies (9 as of now) & took them to the distt hospital. Some of the bodies were lying in crevices on steep rocky slopes. As slope was acute, landing of helis was difficult & rescue could only be done through winching #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

7. @IAF_MCC and Garud Commandos stood up to these challenging conditions and assisted the local authorities effectively. Smt @nsitharaman and her office were in constant touch with the Southern Air Command and local authorities throughout. #TheniFire — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

I would like to appreciate RM @nsitharaman Ji, the Indian Air Force, the Garud Commandos and the local administration for their stupendous efforts during the rescue and relief operations in the wake of the — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2018

IAF helicopters brought the remains of eight of the killed from the hills. The bodies have been sent for identification and would be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.One of the injured, identified as Anu Nithya, sustained 90 per cent burns injury, while the other two, Ilakiya and Sabitha, sustained 15-20 per cent burn injuries. State health minister C Vijayabhaskar said that the injured trekkers were received at Kurangani by a medical team. "There is a medical team. Nine patients have already been shifted to government hospital in Bodi and they are all stable," he told reporters.