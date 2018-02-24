Tamil Nadu got higher funds allocations, projects under NDA: Narendra Modi

Wooing the people of particularly women, on Saturday said the state got higher funds allocations and projects with huge investments under his Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

However in his about 15 minute speech, he avoided any reference to the strong demand from state parties for setting up of a Cauvery Management Board, as directed by the to which made a reference in his welcome address at a function here.

Modi was here to launch the government's subsidised scooter scheme called Scheme for working women as a part of 70th birth

Jayalalithaa. Also Read: PM Modi launches Amma two-wheeler scheme for working women in Tamil Nadu

He also planted a tree sapling and inaugurated the plan to plant 70 lakh tree saplings as a part of Jayalalithaa birth anniversary celebrations in the state.

Beginning his speech in Tamil saying that he is proud to stand on the soil of and freedom fighter Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, Modi said he bows his head to Tamil culture and language.

Noting that around 9.5 lakh women in benefitted out of the Central government's free cooking gas scheme, he said that over Rs 24,000 crore worth of projects are implemented by the in after BJP came to power at the centre.

The has sanctioned Rs 3,700 crore for the Chennai Metro Rail project, he said.

Taking a dig at the earlier Congress-led government at the centre, Modi said under the previous regime, got just Rs 81,000 crore under the whereas under NDA regime, the state got around Rs 180,000 crore under the allocation.

According to him, got Rs 700 crore during 2016-17 and Rs 200 crore during 2017-18 under the rural housing scheme, while for urban housing, over Rs 6,000 crore has been given to the state.

He also added that around Rs 2,600 crore has been given under the

Referring to the long coastline, Modi said the has given Rs 100 crore to for converting 750 fishing boats to long-liners for deep sea fishing.

Underlining the importance of woman in a family and society, he said empowering a woman is empowering a whole family.

He said around Rs 416,000 crore has been given under the Mudra loan scheme of which 70 per cent is for women.

Modi said the women of are coming out of their age old shackles and seeking self- employment.

The subsidised two wheeler scheme is part of AIADMK's 2016 poll promise.

Under the scheme, the government would provide 50 per cent subsidy subject to a maximum of Rs 25,000 for the purchase of two wheelers by working women.

Palaniswami utilised the presence of Modi on the dais and requested him to take necessary steps to set up the and as per the apex court's order in the Cauvery river water dispute case.

Welcoming the gathering, Deputy said the continues to follow the footsteps of Jayalalithaa.

Earlier Modi was received at the by Banwarilal Purohit, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

From the airport he went to by a helicopter and from there he went by road to Kalaivanar Arangam where the function was held.

A large number of people had gathered on the pavement along Modi's route to Kalaivanar Arangam and greeted him.